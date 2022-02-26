ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

SMDV stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.