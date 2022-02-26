Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

