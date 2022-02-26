Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Coupa Software stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $355.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

