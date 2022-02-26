Clovis Oncology’s (CLVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

