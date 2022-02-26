Citigroup Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $12.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.