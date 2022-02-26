Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

MOS stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

