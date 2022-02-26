APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $59.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of APA opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

