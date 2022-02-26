Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

