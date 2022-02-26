The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Argan were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Argan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Argan by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:AGX opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

