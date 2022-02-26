Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $914.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.