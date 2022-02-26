The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in York Water were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in York Water during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in York Water by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in York Water by 7,118.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in York Water during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in York Water by 104,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YORW stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

