The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,314 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

