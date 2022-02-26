The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

