The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,049 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clarus were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLAR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 81.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

