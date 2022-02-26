The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at $17,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 48.2% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 20.0% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 101.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

