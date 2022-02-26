Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.84% of Computer Task Group worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.02 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

