BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.99 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

