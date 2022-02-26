BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,024 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 195,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $846.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

