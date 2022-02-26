BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,552 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.45% of Genie Energy worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

GNE opened at $6.01 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.52 million, a PE ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

