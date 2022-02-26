Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 94.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 109,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

