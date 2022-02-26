Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.74

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.74 and traded as low as C$14.31. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.49, with a volume of 329,303 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. CIBC increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

