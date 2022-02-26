Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $3,887,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

