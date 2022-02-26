Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 85,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,700,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Verastem stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

