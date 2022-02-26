Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,084 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

