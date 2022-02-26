Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

CPSI stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $181,716. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

