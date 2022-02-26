Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $657,519. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

