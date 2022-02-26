Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

