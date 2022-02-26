Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 11,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,182.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,250 shares of company stock worth $214,596. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

