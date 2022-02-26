Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Sells 52,993 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARW opened at $123.43 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

