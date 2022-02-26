Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.18.

MGTA stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.