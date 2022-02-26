David B. Blundin Acquires 1,004,016 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EverQuote by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EverQuote by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

