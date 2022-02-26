Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,033,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

