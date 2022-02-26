Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $47.78.
In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
