Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $347.44 million, a PE ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.16%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,553 shares of company stock worth $602,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.