Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

