Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

