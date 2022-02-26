ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $27,139,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $71,059,115.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,033,234 shares of company stock valued at $361,859,891 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

