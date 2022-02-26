Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Buys $2,677,276.44 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

DUOL opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.79. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

