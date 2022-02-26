UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 129,453,548 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £18.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.
UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)
Read More
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.