Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $13.96 Per Share

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn $13.96 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.