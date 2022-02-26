Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.53

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and traded as low as $35.67. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 152 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.