Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to “Hold” at William Blair

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.