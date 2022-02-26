Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to “Hold” at William Blair

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.
FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
