BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Meridian were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the second quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meridian by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meridian by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.56. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

