Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.34% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.73 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

