EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 165,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $484,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 103,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.12 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

