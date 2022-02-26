EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $72,135,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $24,827,022,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 875.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

