Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,440.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,374.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

