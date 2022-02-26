Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,650.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 249.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,446.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,374.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.