Bank of America Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $19.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.73% from the stock’s current price.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $9,490,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

