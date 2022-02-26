Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JFHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($3.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.