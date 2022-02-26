Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €80.00 ($90.91) to €76.00 ($86.36) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

HENKY opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

